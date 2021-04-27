Most of us spend our 20s figuring out: our careers, our relationships, ourselves. And we’re going to make plenty of mistakes along the way.

That’s more than Ok—no one’s perfect. Plus, mistakes build character.

No matter what age you are, there’s no time like the present to start letting go of certain habits so you can keep crushing it in your 30s, 40s, and beyond.

Here are some routes on how to get started. Now that you’re a real adult, you should probably stop doing these things:

Finding your self-worth in other people

Say goodbye to toxic relationships and toxic friends. That includes if they are within your family. Stop saying yes to things because you’re afraid of people being angry at you. Do what makes you happy.

Not having cash on you

We live in a world that allows everything to be paid digitally. But an adult shouldn’t leave the house without cash, ever. Don’t assume everywhere you go is credit card friendly, or that those you’re with are more responsible and will have some of their own.

Skipping beauty routines

Aging is a slow state of decay. You’re moving along in that decay and you need to step up your beauty routine. That means anti-aging treatments, moisturizing, and hydration has to become a habit immediately.

Making excuses for not living the life you want

Whether it’s eating food you know is terrible for you but can’t resist, or not working out, or overspending your budget, it’s not acceptable. We shouldn’t have toxic relationships, and that includes with ourselves.

Not cooking….ever

Learn a handful of recipes and build on that. It’s healthier and more budget-friendly.