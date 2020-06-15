Residents of Zorkor Gambolga in the Bongo District in the Upper East Region were left dumbfounded when a man severed the middle and the ring fingers of his 11-year-old nephew for allegedly stealing his GHS20.

The suspect, Aposonge Ayelazoya, put the victim’s fingers on a wooden panel and used a machete to cut the two fingers off.

The boy’s loud incessant cries drew the attention of some residents of the area to the barbaric act.

According to reports, this year, the Unit Committee Chairman, Mr Atanga William, together with the suspect and the victim (name withheld), lodged a complaint at the Bongo Police Station.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Fianko-Okyere, said the suspect, on that same day, had accused his nephew (the victim), who had been staying with him since he was four years old of theft.

The victim denied vehemently which infuriated Felix, compelling him to chop off the two fingers of the boy, which left him bleeding profusely.

Mr David Fianko-Okyere, who made this known to the Daily Graphic in Bolgatanga last Thursday, said the suspect had subsequently been remanded in prison custody by the Bongo Magistrate Court to reappear on July 10, 2020.

According to the regional police PRO, the police were preparing to send the docket to the Attorney-General’s Department.

He said the boy was given a medical form to go for treatment at the Bongo District Hospital and also asked to stay with a different family member.

Mr Fianko-Okyere advised the public to desist from taking actions that would ruin the future and the survival of children, saying the police would do everything in their power to protect children.