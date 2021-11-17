A resident of Agormanya, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region is in court for stealing GHS18,000 worth of water from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

Mr Emmanuel Kumasa was arrested by the GWCL during a revenue mobilisation drive.

Officers from the GWCL detected that the accused person had two separate pipes meant for commercial purposes but was owing an unspecified amount which led to the disconnection of the two pipelines on 31st October 2021.

He, however, reconnected the two pipelines illegally.

Complaints were lodged at Odumase Krobo police station and Mr Kumasa was arrested to assist investigations.

The GWCL cross-checked his two separate meters and found out that a meter with a serial number of 090412100162 had a debt of GHS8,749.14 and the second meter with a serial number of 0904121001676 also had a GHS9,614.30, making a total of GHS18,363.44.

Mr Kumasa was arraigned yesterday where he pleaded guilty and has since been granted bail.

The case has been adjourned to December 21.

