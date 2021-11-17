The Black Stars will be in pot 2 of the play-off round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Africa.

Ten African teams qualified to the final round of qualifiers with five places to fight for.

Those five qualification places will be decided by five two-legged play-off matches due to take place in March.

The 10 qualified teams include Ghana, Egypt, Algeria, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

The best five ranked teams in the FIFA rankings were seeded to pot 1 as the others were left unseeded in pot 2.

Ghana, currently ranked 7th in Africa, missed out on pot 1 alongside Egypt, who are ranked 6th on the continent.

Pot 1

Senegal

Morocco

Algeria

Nigeria

Tunisia

Pot 2

Egypt

Ghana

Mali

Cameroon

DR Congo

Teams from the same pot can’t face each other, therefore, the Black Stars will draw one of Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco or Nigeria in the playoffs.

The draw for the playoffs is set to take place on December 18 with the games being played in March next year.

All seeded teams will play their first-leg matches away, meaning Ghana who find themselves in pot 2 will play their second-leg game away from home.