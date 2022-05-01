A man identified as Manasseh broke down in tears on live TV when his wife confessed to being a sex worker.

The man was distraught when his wife whose name was only given as Francisca confessed to sleeping with other men.

On Kumasi-based Nhyira FM‘s Obra programme, Manasseh said his friend told him his wife was having extra marital affairs.

But he defended his wife and warned his friend not to denigrate her reputation.

Days later, Manasseh said he met Francisca wearing skimpy clothes standing by the road side.

When confronted, he said his wife gave him a flimsy excuse but believed it because of the trust he had for her.

However, when the couple appeared on Obra and the man raised the issue again, his wife finally confessed.

Francisca claimed her husband was aware of her job as a sex worker, but turned a blind eye to it because she was bring money home – an allegation Manasseh vehemently denied.

The woman revealed that, she would leave their 7-month-old baby in the care of her grandmother to search for clients at a popular hotel in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi but would return in time to ensure her husband does not notice her absence.

What broke Manasseh’s heart was when his wife said she sleeps with about 3 to 10 men per night in a bid to hit her monetary target.

Francisca said she used her earning to build a house for the family.

Prostitution, she added was her only means of survival since her husband failed to do her manly duties.