As ocean levels rise and our carbon impact upon the world worsens, floating cities might become a mainstay in our lives.

A new floating city, designed to be the ‘world’s first prototype sustainable floating city’, is due to have construction begin next year.

It’s hoped that as many as 12,000 people would be able to reside there once complete.

It sounds like something out of a sci-fi film, but the project is being realised by the Oceanix Busan community to combat rising sea levels.

Due to be built in Busan, South Korea, the land is set to be 15.5 acres, with floating platforms connected through bridges.

Once ready to go, there will be restaurants, apartments, public venues, outdoor areas and a winter garden.

The land would be divided into three areas: living, lodging and research.

It’s even in the plans that eventually the space could expand to accommodate more than 100,000 people across 20 platforms.

Ultimately, it’s designed to be ‘a flood-proof infrastructure that rises with the sea’.

Oceanix CEO Philipp Hofmann said: ‘Today is a pivotal milestone for all coastal cities and island nations on the frontlines of climate change.

‘We are on track to delivering OCEANIX Busan and demonstrating that floating infrastructure can create new land for coastal cities looking for sustainable ways to expand onto the ocean, while adapting to sea-level rise.’

It’s also in the plans for the city to be zero waste, with net-zero energy due to creating energy onsite.

The prototype was unveiled a the UN, and the UN deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed said: ‘We must build cities knowing that they will be on the front lines of climate‑related risks, from rising sea levels to storms.

‘Floating cities can be part of our new arsenal of tools.’