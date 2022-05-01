Son-in-law of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has proposed to the Nigerian government to cancel all holidays.

Captain Jamil, a renowned pilot, said the holidays are waste of precious time for nation building.

In a tweet, he opined that, Nigeria is so far behind and has a lot of catching up to do to meet international standards.

Weekend off days, to him, should also be cancelled.

He added that, there should be only one day for rest and head back to work the next day.

His words, “All holidays in Nigeria should be cancelled. We are so far behind, we need to catch up. In actual facts, even weekend should be canceled. Everyone should have one day of rest & back to work All this holiday left right center no money, who eee epp? Make una tell me.”

His proposal has been welcomed by Nigerian with mixed reactions.

While some have supported his view, others argue that, he has not tasted poverty like the ordinary Nigerian hence would not understand how important leisure is to a labourer.