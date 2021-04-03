A Ugandan man, identified as Sams Kaggwa, amazed many on Friday, April 2, when he blocked traffic on the busy Entebbe Road to propose to his girlfriend.

In a video shared by NTV Uganda, the romantic man could be seen talking to his lover in the middle of the Entebbe–Kampala Expressway after stopping several cars on the highway.

Kaggwa then went down on his knees and popped the big question asking for the lady’s hand in marriage.

The woman was caught by surprise and was overwhelmed by happiness by the man’s act. After dilly-dallying, she eventually said yes to her man, who put a ring on her finger as their friends join them in celebrating the lovey-dovey.

His proposal, which went viral, saw many netizens praise the man for his idealistic gesture.