A 22-year-old man from Mumoni, Kitui County, Kenya is nursing injuries around his private part after police officers from Ngungani police officers allegedly beat him while in their custody.

Speaking to a local TV station, Japheth Mutinda said his agony began after he asked a Boda Boda rider to take him to his home after having a few drinks from a local bar.

He added that the rider had agreed to take him home for a Ksh50 fee.

Midway, Mutinda claimed that the rider refused to honour their initial agreement and now demanded double pay.

It is at this point that a disagreement ensued leading to the rider allegedly assaulting him.

“I had told the Boda Boda rider to take me home after having a few drinks at a bar. The rider, however, stopped midway demanding a double payment of the initial agreement which I could not afford at the moment. I asked him to allow me to pay the amount he needed the following day but he refused,” he narrated.

Mutinda claimed that the rider went ahead and reported him to the area’s assistant chief framing him for beating him up. The assistant chief in the company of police officers from Ngugani came to his home to arrest him following the report.

The suspect in custody

“During my arrest, the police asked me to give out a knife I used to threaten the Boda Boda rider.

“When I told them I don’t have a knife, they threatened me that if I couldn’t provide the alleged knife, they will take me to an unknown destination,” he added.

He said that when they reached the Ngugani police station, the station’s police OCS started beating him while demanding him to issue the knife. He said the OCS and his fellow police officers beat him at the station while naked.

Mutinda claimed that it is during the beating that the police injured his private parts and his back.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Mwingi Level IV Hospital as he calls upon the Independent Police Oversight Authority to investigate the matter and take stern action against the police officers who allegedly assaulted him.

Efforts to reach the police officers at the station to answer Mutinda’s allegations bore no fruits as their phone went unanswered.