A 34-year-old man, Waris, has been arrested by the Sawla district police command for attempting to kill his father with a knife over transportation.

According to the sisters of the suspect, the suspect went to their father in the night and requested some amount of money for transportation but the father told him he has no money with him.

The victim with anger, pulled out a knife and told the father he will kill him if he doesn’t give him money.

The father shouted for help and was rescued by neighbours and other children.

The case was reported to the Sawla police for his arrest.

The victim, Waris is currently in police custody at Sawla.

Police say he will be put before the Bole district magistrate Court on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.