Yul Edochie may have lost the love of many people but his youngest son, Star Dike Yul, is steadily winning the hearts of many – including his grandfather, Pete Edochie.

A video of the Nollywood veteran was posted on Instagram by @gossipmilltv which captured the moment he was seen meeting with little Star.

In the video, the grandfather and grandson can be seen together before the little boy moves to play with a small table in front of them as voices in the background can be heard.

The video has sparked reactions on social media amongst internet users. Many people applauded the meeting as they believed the little boy could not be blamed for the wrongdoing of his parents.

