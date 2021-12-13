Police have arrested a man suspected of murdering a young woman at Parkoso close to Asokore Mampong in Kumasi.
Scenes from his house indicated that he allegedly slashed her with a kitchen knife before smashing her head with a brick.
The youth, who arrested him, say he had been inviting, robbing, and stabbing prostitutes he brings from town.
