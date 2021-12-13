A court of Appeal in Cape Coast has set 24th January 2022 to determine the stay of execution filed by lawyers for Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), Joe Gyaakye Quayson.

The determination of the application is expected to deal with the issue of whether or not the Assin North MP could still stay in Parliament while the susbstantive appeal is heard or the decision of the Cape Coast High Court annulling the parliamentary elections in the Assin North Constituency could be enforced.

The court on Monday dismissed two applications filed by lawyers for the Assin North MP: one on whether the matter of Article 94(2a), the qualification of an MP, should be referred to the Supreme Court for interpretation and the other on an application filed by the Assin North legislator’ s lawyers seeking to add additional grounds of appeal.

