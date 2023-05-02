A yet-to-be-identified couple defied all wedding norms to host a one-in-a-million event.

The young couple attracted eyes to their event not just for their unique outfits, but for their choice of bridesmaids; grannies.

The couple rocked outfits made of African prints rather than the usual white gown and suit.

As though that was not enough, they were accompanied by six grannies as bridesmaids.

A video shared on TikTok captured the frail bridesmaids dancing in line as they showcase their long purple dresses.

The couple, who seemed to be enjoying their event, joined them on the dancefloor.

Watch video below: