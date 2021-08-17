One Joel Namasaka claimed his girlfriend turned into a goat while in bed with him at Mayuge village, Navakholo constituency in Kakamega county of Kenya.

According to K24TV, Namasaka, who reportedly works as a shamba boy in Soi, said that the lady agreed to be his lover but things changed upon reaching his house located inside his boss’ compound.

Namasaka said:

“I met the beautiful lady at Soi market when I was going back to where I work as shamba boy and talked about love. She agreed to be my girlfriend, so I requested her to accompany me to my residence, and she agreed.

“Everything was okay until when we entered my bedroom. The lady suddenly turned into a big goat with long horns made of the bottles of soda that we had just drunk.”

“I was shocked when I saw my son brought home by a bodaboda rider all the way from Kakamega. A few minutes after his arrival, the boy changed and started behaving like a possessed person.

“He started burning his clothes, beating people, removing his trousers whenever he sees a woman and he is now eating uncontrollably. We have been forced to lock him up inside a house.”