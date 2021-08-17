Having very big breasts can place excess weight on the chest and without adequate support from the surrounding muscles and the rest of the body, the weight of the breasts can cause severe pain.

It’s often hard to maintain good posture, and even lead to chronic back problems.

The upper part of the spine is built to withstand a significant amount of weight and it acts as an anchor to the rib cage and supports the upper body. However, like with lower back pain, upper back pain is most often caused by strain on the muscles and ligaments from poor posture and repetitive motions.

For women with very large breasts, it doesn’t take hours spent hunched over a computer or a vigorous gym session to cause upper back pain. The sheer weight of their breasts alone can be enough to cause back pain, sometimes even leading to long-term chronic pain that lasts for months or years.

Furthermore, women with particularly large breasts tend to feel self-conscious about the size of their busts and unconsciously tend to hunch over in an effort to minimise their size which can worsen existing back pain.

The chronic pain can spread from the back to their necks and even affect their shoulders because heavy-duty bra straps dig into their skin and leave permanent and painful marks.

1. Try alternative exercise

Trying out alternative exercises can be a great way of managing breast-related back pain as well as strengthening your body and muscles in general. You can try yoga for back and shoulder pain and learning to relax your body. The gentle stretching releases muscle and joint tension, and stiffness, and also increases flexibility.

If weight-training is more your thing, here’s a workout for preventing back pain. Working with a physiotherapist or personal trainer can improve posture and encourage weight loss in women who are overweight.

2. Wear the right bra size

Studies have proven that women with larger breasts were more likely to wear the incorrect bra size. It’s a common belief the wrong fit, and the poor posture that results from it can lead to upper back pain.

Researchers concluded bra fit appeared to be unrelated to pain. But if a bra was poorly fitted, it could impair its function as breast support. This could cause certain levels of discomfort and lead to pain and permanent damage.

Wearing a customised bra or a sports bra that is specially designed is ideal because these types of bras can help distribute and support the weight of large breasts, especially for women with narrow backs, who have a more concentrated distribution of weight than women whose backs are wider.

3. Try and lose excess weight

If you have a slim frame, chances are that any excess weight will contribute to more pressure on your back and shoulders. Also, bear in mind that breasts are essentially lumps of fat. Achieving a healthy weight will make both your frame and breasts lighter, which, in turn, can alleviate unnecessary tension and chronic neck and back pain.

To lose weight sustainable, aim to lose two pounds weekly. Come up with a weekly meal plan. If you are morbidly obese, consulting with a licensed nutritionist and your doctor to come up with a strict, monitored weight loss program.

4. Medication

Taking an occasional over-the-counter pain killer when upper back pain strikes is just fine and an immediate way to relieve breast pain. If the pain is too much, your doctor can prescribe stronger medication to help manage the more severe pain caused by large breasts.

However, keep in mind that painkillers for back pain caused by large breasts are not intended as a long-term solution and if pain becomes chronic, you may have to seek alternative solutions.

5. See a specialist

A leading back doctor can also help address your back pain and put together an effective and non-invasive treatment plan to provide back pain relief.

Your first step is telling your doctor who will be more than happy to refer you and get you the help you need.

If you are suffering from upper back pain due to large breasts, talk with your doctor. Together, you can put together a plan that will be effective for you.