A mother and his son are in critical condition after a neighbour allegedly hired thugs to inflict cutlass wounds on them at Kasoa- Semanhyia in the Central Region.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei suggested that the victim, identified as Yaa Comfort, and the suspect had a brawl in the past which was believed to have been resolved.

Man allegedly hires thugs to inflict cutlass wounds on mother, son at Kasoa

The two were attacked in their shop on Sunday, May 2, 2021, when selling foodstuff in their shop.

The suspect, who is currently on the run, allegedly threatened to harm her children should he see them in the vicinity again due to the brawl with their mother.

The children rushed back home to inform their mother, a situation which caused their senior brother, Fred to confront the man.

Cutlass wounds

ALSO READ:

The back-and-forth led to a fight between them amid further threats from the suspect.

However, moments after he returned to the shop, the thugs invaded the shop and inflicted cutlass wound on his head while the mother suffered cuts on her hand which was almost falling off.

Man allegedly hires thugs to inflict cutlass wounds on mother, son at Kasoa

They have since been rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic where they are undergoing treatement.

No arrest has been made so far.