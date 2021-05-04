Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has caught the attention of many Ghanaians after he relived his bicycle ride to Parliament.

Mr Mubarak on November 6, 2018, rode a bicycle to Parliament in protest of the high cost of fuel and the economic conditions under the Akufo-Addo administration.

He was seen wearing a pair of trousers, a reflector on top of a shirt, a helmet and pair of trainers to storm Parliament House. He rode on a bicycle on a 17-kilometre road from his residence in Accra to Parliament

The act received mixed reactions from the general public. Three years after, he has posed with the bicycle again with another ride.

Clad in white t-shirt with a short Hummel black shorts and sneakers with blue-red socks, he posed on the bike for the camera.

Taking to his Facebook page to share the photo, he indicated in his caption it was for similar course undertaken in 2018.

He wrote: What better time to bring out my old rusty bike than now. Soaring cost of living.

The former lawmaker’s post has generated hilarious reactions coupled with goodwill messages from persons who believe his first act made an impact.