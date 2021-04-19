A teacher identified as Foster Amankona has allegedly butchered one Francis Yaw Opoku to death over debt he owes him at Berekum-Mpatasie

Residents say the deceased had taken a loan from the suspect which later generated an argument over non-payment.

The back-and-forth led to Foster attacking Francis with a machete, leaving him unconscious and in a pool of blood.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital after he was transported there by a neighbour.

Francis’ widow told Adom News she exclaimed when the news of her husband’s passing was broken to her.

She has, therefore, appealed to the police to apprehend the suspect and have justice served.

The Berekum District Police Commander, DSP Andrews Okonengye, who confirmed the happening, said the police were on a manhunt for the suspect.

He appealed to anyone with information about him to furnish the police for action.