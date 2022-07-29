A man has allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on his partner at Bepong in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

The 40-year-old suspect, reportedly, perpetrated the act after the victim refused to be intimate with him.

Kwabena Marfo, the brother of the victim, confirmed the unpleasant report during an interview with Accra-based Angel FM.

“Yaa Atta (the victim) told me her boyfriend requested for sex but said she was tired. Later, when she agreed to his request, the man angrily rejected and went out of the room. He returned with a cutlass and started slashing her all over,” he said.

According to him, the suspect, who is believed to be a farmer, tried to attack a woman who arrived at the scene to rescue the victim.

“A woman, who arrived at the scene, was nearly attacked with the cutlass after Yaa Attaa’s children called for help. She later went out to call for help but the suspect escaped,” she said.

Checks revealed that the suspect is currently in the grips of the police but the victim is yet to fully recover after being transferred to the hospital.