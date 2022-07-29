The Minority in Parliament has alleged that government has padded the contract sum meant for an office space for the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).

The contract, according to the Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor was signed under the erstwhile Mahama administration at $39 million and has now been inflated to $78 million dollars by the current administration.

“This is a clear state of causing financial loss to the state. This is a project that should have been completed by now.

“This is a project that should have been serving BOST and also augmenting their internally generated revenues because they would be renting out some of their office space. It would have helped and generated more money for the Company,” he told the press on Thursday.

Expressing disgust about the situation, Mr Jinapor compared it to scandals that have been recorded under the Akufo-Addo government.

The Yapei-Kusawgu legislator accused government of turning BOST and other state institutions in the energy sector into a corruption cash cow.

“This is another PDS in the making, this is another AMERI deal in the making. This is another Movenpina scandal in the making.

“The energy sector under the Akufo-Addo administration has become a pollution haven for regularizing corruption, inflation, favouritism and rousted nepotism,” he opined.

He has therefore charged President Akufo-Addo to order an immediate investigation into the matter.

“It is obvious that some officials are culpable and neck-deep in this huge scandal. We do not have any confidence in the Akufo-Addo-led government as far as resolving this conundrum is concerned.

“It is our hope, however, that for the first time, the President will muster and garner the courage to cause an independent investigation into this scandal which is of monumental proportion and punish his officials whose negligence and recklessness has led us into this huge debt,” he noted.

Meanwhile, JoyNews has so far been unsuccessful in getting a response from BOST about the allegation.