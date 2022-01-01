Police at Begoro in the Eastern Region have arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly murdering his sister on December 27, at Begoro Zongo.

Keanu Aboagye was smoked out from his hideout upon a tip-off.

According to reports, he is suspected of having inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on Gladys Agyemang, 55, who bled to death.

The deceased was found in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds by two residents, Ebenezer Adu and Victor Ansah Kwarteng.

They rushed her to the Begoro Government Hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The witnesses told Police they suspect Mr Keanu Aboagye for the murder.

Police proceeded to Begoro District Hospital, where the Police were informed that the deceased was rushed there dead.

READ ON:

Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, says the suspect will be arraigned after they have concluded investigations.