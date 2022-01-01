Former President John Mahama has urged Ghanaians to be cautious of their health in the wake of the omicron covid-19 variant.

Mr Mahama has also urged the citizenry to adhere to all the safety protocols, especially during the Christmas festivities.

“Let’s also observe the COVID protocols. Observe social distancing, wash your hands as frequently as possible, avoid handshakes, use hand sanitisers and wear a mask. And please GET VACCINATED if you haven’t done so yet. If you have, go for your second dose,” he urged.

In a new year message, he emphasised the yuletide has been characterised by super-spreader events such as mega concerts, street carnivals and beach parties, hence the need for everyone to be cautious.

“Over the last two weeks, many people are nursing colds and flu-like symptoms, but with most people not going for a Covid-19 test, it is being attributed to the seasonal harmattan weather,” he bemoaned.

Expressing concerns over data from health workers over the spike in positive cases, he called for prayers for the frontliners.

READ ON:

“Dr Frank Serebuor, President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has put out a distress notice that medical personnel are overwhelmed by the numbers that are having to go into isolation because of the more transmissible covid-19 omicron variant.

“The New Year season is here! Let’s be more conscious of our health as we pray for health workers because of the more transmissible omicron variant,” he urged.

Read the full post below: