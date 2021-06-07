Opanyin Kojo, a 45-year-old man has been struck by thunder at Abura Abakrampa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

An eyewitness to the alleged thunder strike, Rass Lobby, said prior to the strike, the deceased, in the company of two others, was producing cement blocks at a construction site.

According to Rass Lobby, a heavy downpour stopped the men who then decided to go to a nearby drinking spot for a drink as they waited for the rains to subside.

Upon reaching the entrance of the drinking spot, however, the thunder struck, killing the now-deceased man instantly.

The body has been deposited at Abakrampa Mortuary for autopsy and preservation while police at Abura Dunkwa are investigating the matter.

