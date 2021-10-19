Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly killed his 30-year-old pregnant wife at Nyankyerenease.

He was arrested at Kodie and is expected to be later transferred to Accra.

According to reports, the suspect, Kwame Maxwell, stabbed his wife, Betty, after she allegedly accused him of cheating on her.

According to their landlady, the incident happened on Saturday, October 16, 2021, after she heard a loud cry for help from the room of the deceased.

She said she rushed to the scene where she saw the husband of the deceased stained with blood and was rushing out of the room.

ALSO READ:

However, the suspect went into hiding after committing the crime, leaving his wife and their six-year-old son in the room.