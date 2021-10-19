A man kicked his pregnant partner in the stomach and dragged her along the road to kill her unborn baby because it wasn’t his, a court heard.

Asa Davison, 35, attacked Isabelle Irish while she was 29 weeks pregnant, it is alleged.

He is said to have deliberately kicked and punched Miss Irish in the stomach.

She was found cowering in a back garden of a house by the homeowner who called the police.

Miss Irish was taken to hospital and a scan detected no fetal heartbeat. She gave birth to her dead baby, who had been perfectly healthy at its 20-week scan.

Davison is charged with child destruction under the Infant Life Preservation Act (1929).

COURT APPEARANCE

The court heard Davison, from Gillingham, Dorset, had been in a relationship with Miss Irish for a couple of months and she was already pregnant before they got together.

Sarah Jones, prosecuting, said the defendant felt bitter about the prospect of raising another man’s child.

After he was arrested police recovered recordings on his phone to Miss Irish. In one he said that it ‘broke (his) heart’ that the baby was not his.

He also said: “You get little f**k baby out of my house. I don’t give a s**t about your baby.”

The attack happened on May 29, 2020, after Davison followed his partner on his bike down a side street, the court heard.

Ms Jones said: “Isabelle Irish was heavily pregnant when she met Ace (Asa) Davison.”