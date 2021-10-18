A 40-year-old man is on the run for allegedly killing his 30-year-old pregnant wife at Nyankyerenease within the Kumasi metropolis in the Ashanti region.

According to reports, the suspect, Kwame Maxwell stabbed his wife, Betty, after she allegedly accused him of cheating on her.

According to their landlady, the incident happened on Saturday October 16, 2021 after she heard a loud cry for help from the room of the deceased.

She said she rushed to the scene where she saw the husband of the deceased stained with blood and was rushing out of the room.

“Just when I was dozing off I heard someone saying ‘he’s killing me’ just once and that was it. I didn’t hear any cry again, so I got terrified and woke up. My son woke up too. We later realized the cry was coming from the deceased’s room. So we went out, and I stood in front of the door leading to the room, while my son also stood in front of another door.”

“The man had put off all the light in the room, so it was difficult to see what was happening in the room. The man came out, and we saw bloodstains all over his hands. My son shouted that the man had stabbed his wife. So I saw him using the wife’s nightwear to wipe the bloodstains on his hand. He then left the room. I followed him while he was going out and all of a sudden he jumped the wall and left. I asked why he was rushing out, but he didn’t answer me.”

“I then came back to check on the wife. That was when my son started screaming that the man had killed the wife,” narrated the Landlady, Ama Nyarko.

The Landlady is thus appealing to the police to ensure the suspect is arrested and dealt with according to the law.

“What I want is for the police to fish out Maxwell wherever he may be,” Ama Nyarko added.

Meanwhile, the police in the area have begun investigations into the incident.