A 33-year-old man has reportedly drown at Hwidiem in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti region.

The deceased, Kofi Baidoo who was declared missing for days and was found dead on Thursday October 1, 2020.

Some family members who spoke to Adom News said their brother was depressed and even threatened to commit suicide.

They however did not take his threat serious until a child found him floating in the well.

Assembly member for Hwidiem electoral area, Eric Boateng in an interview on Adom News said NADMO and police personnel had to pump water from the well before retrieving the body.

Residents expressed shock at Kofi Baidoo death whom they described as a very fun loving person.

The body has been deposited at the Agogo Presbyterian hospital for autopsy.