Ace disc jockey, DJ Black has lauded Sarkodie for his rap prowess, describing him as the Messiah of rap in Ghana’s music industry.
According to him, Sarkodie’s flow and dexterity among other elements that add up to spice his songs project him thousand times above his colleague rappers.
When Andy Dosty posed the ‘Best Rapper in Ghana’ question to him, DJ Black took no time to mention “Sarkodie”.
Additionally, the celebrated DJ educated the panelists as to why he would put Sarkodie before others.
READ ALSO:
Watch the video below: