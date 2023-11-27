A 27-year-old illegal miner, Baba Haruna, has been arrested at Ayanfuri in the Central region following a failed ritual killing.

Baba, said to be of Togolese descent allegedly attempted to kill his friend, 20-year-old man, Maxwell Amponsah for GH₵80,000.

Haruna was arrested by the Diaso Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) in the Upper Denkyira West District.

Narrating the incident to Adom News, Maxwell who was gripped with fear after the arrest narrated that Baba lured him to Ayanfuri to engage in galamsey.

On Sunday morning, the suspect asked him to accompany him to visit his sister only to be sent to a secret place where he was nearly killed.

The Chief of Ayanfuri Kyeremekrom, Nana Akwasi Oppong, disclosed he alerted the BNI officials about Baba’s intention after a tip-off.

The swift response of the security personnel he acknowledged saved Maxwell’s life.

Nana Oppong said he suspects this is one of many murders galamseyers commit and dump the bodies in pits to create the impression the victims drowned.

Haruna is currently in custody at the Dunkwa Divisional Police Command for investigations.

ALSO READ: