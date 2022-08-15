The search for gold in an abandoned mining pit of AngloGold Ashanti at Obuasi by a group of miners turned disastrous as one of the miners was trapped and killed in an abandoned pit.

The unfortunate incident happened in an abandoned AngloGold Ashanti mining site near Kubi, near the mining town of Obuasi, in the Ashanti Region on Friday around 3:30pm.

The lifeless body of the deceased, who the police have so far identified as Kwadwo Asare, aged 26, has since been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

According to a police document, which has been sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, Kwadwo Asare and his friends had entered the abandoned mining pit to prospect for gold, perhaps to enrich themselves.

But in the course of digging and searching for the precious metal, Asare was accidentally trapped by a loose soil in the pit. He was eventually rescued and rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

“On 12/08/2022 at about 1900 hours, Daniel Kofi Boadi, the Unit Committee Chairman of Kubi, near Obuasi, accompanied by Nartey Joseph of the same address came to the station.

“And they reported that today about 0730 hours Kwadwo Asare, aged 26 years (now deceased) and others went to prospect for gold in an abandoned AngloGold Ashanti mining site near Kubi.

“That about 1530 hours, he (Asare) was trapped by a loosed soil in the pit. That he was quickly rescued and rushed to Obuasi Government Hospital but was confirmed dead by the medical officer on duty,” part of the report said.

The late Asare’s body, the police document indicated, has since been deposited in the same hospital morgue for autopsy, adding that the circumstances leading to the death are still being investigated by the police.

READ ALSO: