Former Ghana international, Sulley Ali Muntari, could join arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on a free transfer this summer according to local media reports.

Midway last season, the 2010 Champions League winner and the former AC Milan midfielder joined Hearts of Oak on a six months deal.

With the Phobian Club set to represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup, the former Inter Milan was expected to extend his stay at the club but has turned down a contract extension offer.

Having rejected a new contract offer, Asante Kotoko, according to multiple reports, are in talks to sign Muntari, who played in 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cup in Germany, South Africa, and in Brazil on a free transfer.

READ ALSO

Asante Kotoko are in Accra having their pre-season but are expected to leave the shores of the country for Turkey to continue their preparations for the upcoming season.

The Reds have already signed expatriate players to strengthen their side ahead of the new football season.

Asante Kotoko will open their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season with a home game against Nsoatraman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In the preliminary round of the Champions League, Kotoko have been paired with Burkinabe side, RC Kadiogo.