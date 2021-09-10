A Cape Coast Circuit Court has sentenced a 19-year-old resident of Assin Fosu Habitat, Emmanuel Addae, to 20 years in prison custody.

This was after a court hearing presided over by Her Honour, Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur.

The suspect affectionately called Kofi Yesu is said to have attacked 21-year-old Irene Agyapong, an accountant at First Store Enterprise on May 13, 2021, in Assin Fosu.

During the attack, the suspect and his accomplices who used machetes and other offensive weapons for their operations inflicted serious cutlass wounds on her.

They also bolted with her phone and an undisclosed amount of money.

He was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him.

