A man, believed to be a ritualist, has been arrested for allegedly using Sam Nettey George’s campaign posters for rituals in the Volta Lake.

Witness reports suggest that the mallam was caught with Mr George, Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency’s 2020 campaign posters at the scene of the incident by some natives of Kpong who chanted and threw the posters into the Lake one after the other.

The case was then reported to the Ghana Police Service and he was subsequently arrested for further investigations.

READ ALSO:

The mallam is being processed for court for allegedly being contracted to do some rituals with posters of the lawmaker and illegally having in his custody items that do not belong to him.

Meanwhile, Mr George, reacting to the incident, said no matter the schemes of the enemy, he is unperturbed because he knows God has his back.

Check out his post: