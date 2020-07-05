The late Deborah Tushima

A young makeup artist reportedly slumped and died Saturday, July 4, while dancing at her birthday party.

Deborah Tushima had been counting down to her birthday on her Facebook account.

Her birthday came on Saturday, July 4 and she shared new photos of herself on the platform.

Makeup artist allegedly slumps and dies while dancing at her birthday party in Jos

She captioned the photos: “So many things to be grateful for, the greatest is the gift of LIFE! Happy birthday to me, pls say a prayer for me.”

Unfortunately, she slumped hours later while partying with friends and died.

Friends who had wished her a happy birthday only hours earlier are now mourning her via their respective pages.

