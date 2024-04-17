Former Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga, has called on the players to embrace accountability and work towards enhancing the club’s fortunes.

His words come amidst the disappointing performances of the Porcupine Warriors during the latter half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Kotoko has managed only one win in their last eight matches, enduring six losses along the way.

With the team perilously close to the relegation zone, demands for coach Prosper Ogum, who previously led Kotoko to a league championship, to step down have intensified.

Ahead of Kotoko’s upcoming fixture against league leaders Samartex, Etouga, a cherished figure from his time with the Porcupine Warriors, rallied his former colleagues to uplift the team.

“I’ve been closely observing Kotoko’s situation, even though I’m not there physically. Nonetheless, I stay tuned to the club’s progress every week during their matches, and it’s evident they’re facing a tough period. Yet, I want to inspire my former teammates to shoulder responsibility and turn things around,” he said in an interview on Ghanasportspage.

Mbella, known for his significant contribution to the team’s success, netting 21 goals to secure the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title, departed Kotoko to join Egyptian outfit Al Masry, leaving an indelible mark on the Ghanaian football scene. Presently, he is on loan at El Gouna.

