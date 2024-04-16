Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Samuel Opoku Nti has taken a swipe at the current players saying some of them are not up to the level to play for the club following their poor performances.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a win after eight games in the second half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, which has led to fans calling for the exit of Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Reacting to the recent poor form, Opoku Nti, who is also a legend of the club said some of the players are not up to the standard of the club and they put in less effort to improve.

Samuel Opoku Nti

“Asante Kotoko should always go in for the best of players because of expectation and the standard of the club and looking at the performance of some of the players show clearly that they are not materials of Kotoko,” he said in an interview with Connect FM.

He urged the players to put in enough effort to be on the level the club requires in other to deliver the needed results.

“Whether you are the club’s material or not, if you don’t have great vision, you’re not fighting for yourself, the mentality of the current players is different from ours.”

Furthermore, he also addressed the issue of complacency among players, cautioning against a lack of competition within the team.

“If you are comfortable sitting on the bench because you’ll be paid, that’s where the challenge comes, because there wouldn’t be any competition in the team and it affects the standard in the team,” Opoku Nti indicated.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko, who now sit 11th on the Premier League log with 33 points, will hope to return to winning ways when they host FC Samartex in the Matchday 27 games at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.