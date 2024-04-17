Former Asante Kotoko attacker, Emmanuel Gyamfi has urged fans of the club to be patience and support head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum during a challenging period for the team.

Ogum, part of the Interim Management (IMC), has faced intense scrutiny amid the team’s recent struggles, with just one win in their last seven Premier League matches.

The team’s poor performance led to fans preventing players and the technical team from training at the Adako Jachie facility.

However, Gyamfi is confident in Ohum’s abilities to turn the situation around.

Gyamfi, who is a former skipper for the side, highlighted Ohum’s past success, noting his championship win in his debut season with Asante Kotoko.

He emphasized that, Ogum’s coaching style has garnered attention and support within the football community, making him a sought-after figure for the club.

“Whoever says the coach isn’t good is a liar. I’ve met him before at the local Black Stars camp, I worked with him at Kotoko for a short period before my departure and I know how he likes his team to play. Even after all, he won the league title in his first season with Asante Kotoko,” Gyamfi told Ghanasportspage.com.

“His performance was appealing to the football world. That’s why people were clamouring for his second coming to help the club.

“Even though we [Aduana] beat them at Dormaa, their performance on the day showed they meant business, they were up to something so whoever condemns his performance as a coach, I will strongly disagree with that person, it’s rather unfortunate that things haven’t gone the way they wanted it.”

Gyamfi appealed to Kotoko fans for patience and understanding, believing that time and support will bring positive changes to the team’s fortunes.

“I am pleading with the Kotoko fans to exercise patience with the coach and I believe with time all will be well.”

Asante Kotoko will aim to bounce back when they face league leaders FC Samartex in their upcoming Matchday 27 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

READ ALSO