Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has warned all public officers to be cautious in the execution of their duties.

The warning follows the sentencing of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, to 10 years in prison with hard labor for causing financial loss to the state.

Also, the former Chief Operating Officer of MASLOC, Daniel Axim, received a five-year jail term with hard labor.

Both were found guilty on 78 counts related to causing financial loss to the state, theft, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and contravening public procurement laws.

During an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr. Tuah-Yeboah underscored the need for public officers to understand the accountability inherent in their roles.

He stated that, judgment day is inevitable therefore, it is crucial for public officers to handle financial matters responsibly.

He urged public officers to take note of Madam Tamakloe’s court case, as it serves as a reminder that such situations could happen to anyone.

“It is important for everyone to handle money with care and remember that one day they will be judged for their actions. Public officers, including myself, whether in this government or the NDC government, should learn from a recent court case involving Madam Tamakloe and ensure they adhere to the rules properly,” he noted.

Mr. Tuah-Yeboah urged public officers to obtain a copy of the judgment from Madam Tamakloe’s recent case to understand and adhere to proper procedures.

“Everyone should obtain a copy of the judgment and read it to understand. Not being cautious could lead to serious consequences, such as legal trouble. Madam Tamakloe’s situation serves as a lesson for all government workers, illustrating how anyone can end up in trouble if they’re not careful,” he added.

Mr. Tuah-Yeboah also said efforts are underway to extradite Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu to serve her sentence.

