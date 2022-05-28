Major shake-up hits ECG as new MD reshuffles top 14 officers

The new Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, has undertaken his first major shake-up in the power distribution company after reshuffling about 14 top officers.

The General Manager for the Eastern Region, Michael Baah, has been moved to the Managing Director’s Secretariat and replaced by the current Metering and Technical Services General Manager, Sariel Adobea Etwire.

The General Manager for Protection and Control, Ohenese Apau, is heading to the metering and technical services department.

Head of Regulatory Management Sylvia Noshie, who recently mounted a strong defence of the company’s request for an upward review in tariffs, is switching roles with the current General manager for MIS, Belinda Yebuah Dwamena.

Samuel Dubik Mahama

Rural Projects boss, Edmund Quarshie, is also exchanging roles with his counterpart in the Materials Department, Henry Frank Lutterodt.

The changes have also affected the Research and Development, Design and Systems Planning Units as Bernard Bansah of the Research Unit will move to Systems Planning as the occupant of that role.

Godfred Mensah takes over the Design Sector for the former boss Yaw Osei to move to the Research and Development unit.

Other departments affected include Governance and Projects, whose head is now going to lead the management of the application for the general manager at applications to move to network and security.

The current General Manager of Network and Security will then head the Governance and Projects department.

The last movement is that of the manager of Protection and Control (P&C), Solomon Wooley, who appears to have been elevated to Acting General Manager of P&C.

This is the first time in decades such an activity which is expected to take effect on July 1, 2022, has been carried out.

The current leadership of ECG hopes that it will improve the company’s performance.