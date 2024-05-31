Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Dramani Mahama, has successfully obtained his license to become an official FIFA Agent.

This achievement comes after he passed the FIFA Agent Examinations.

Before becoming a certified FIFA Agent, Sharaf had been actively assisting talented players with their contracts and negotiations, gaining valuable experience in the field.

In a social media post announcing his success in the FIFA Agent Examination, Sharaf expressed his excitement and enthusiasm.

He emphasised that becoming a FIFA Agent aligns perfectly with his passion for contributing to the development of football in Ghana and beyond.

Sharaf Mahama, whose father is the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, looks forward to leveraging his new credentials to make a significant impact in the football industry.

“I’m thrilled to announce that, I have passed the FIFA Agent Examinations and am now licensed as an official FIFA Agent.”

“This is in pursuit of my passion to contribute to the development of Football in Ghana and the world at large,” he posted.