Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have lost their livelihoods after an accident during election campaign in November last year.

The party supporters were being transported to Ejura for a rally to be addressed by the party leader, John Mahama.

Eight persons died from the accident, and many are yet to recover, 10 months on.

The truck, which transported the party supporters eager to grace the occasion, overturned about five minutes into the journey.

Five people died on the spot, three others were lost subsequently and others are slowly recovering.

The NDC 2020 Presidential Candidate recounted the emotions after the story broke.

“We came to Ejura sad. From the message, we got to know some were dead and others injured. I wanted the campaign cancelled,” he recounted while addressing the victims.

On Sunday, Mr Mahama, who is on a thank you tour in the Ashanti Region, travelled to Frante at Ejura Sekyedumasi Municipality to visit the victims.

Seated in the front row were maimed victims of the incident.

Two of them, including the branch chairman, have their right hands severed.

Apia Elisha is 17 and in Junior High School 1 at the Frante M/A School.

Though not eligible to vote, he joined the others on the campaign trip.

His hopes to be a medical doctor hangs in a balance after the incident.

“Walking to school is now a problem. I have lost hope.

“Sometimes, I worry about my situation making learning difficult,” he said.

Rashida Fokor until the day of the incident was a hairdresser.

Presently, she has lost a limb making it impossible for her to ply the trade.

“I can’t go to work now. My parents and siblings are now taking care of me,” she cried.

Another, Sani Karim has the face swollen as a result of damaged jaw.

Talking is a difficulty but the greatest challenge is that his nine children are surviving on the benevolence of others.

Many, just like the amputees, are in distress as they struggle to get back into their professions.

“Many people were injured, some have died. Some are left with deformities. They can’t work anymore, it is a big worry,” Nasiru Abakasim, a former Assembly member noted.

NDC Branch Chairman at Frante, who was leading the party supporters, had his right limb amputated.

In his address to the former President, he pleaded for a fund for families of the eight who are deceased.

“We want a fund established for myself and these young ones I gathered for the rally. I plead with the former president to do this for us,” he requested.

The NDC has promised to help the amputees with prosthetics to help them regain their lives.

“The former president wants us to get prosthetics for those with disabilities.The one with a jaw issue will be sent to see a specialist,” Party Chairman, Samuel Ofosu – Ampofo, spoke on their behalf.

Meanwhile, an amount of GHc 50, 000 was presented to the victims with an assurance that the request for a fund will be considered.