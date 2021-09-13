Kingsley Kojo Kyeremateng, a veteran Ghanaian comic actor, popularly known as Ajos, has been spotted at the residence of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, following the demise of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

Family, friends and sympathisers have stormed his residence to empathise with him on the loss of his mother.

Ajos was captured in front of the Vice President as they greet each other.

He was among the dignitaries, party faithful and other big wigs that thronged Dr Bawumia’s house to mourn with him.

Hajia Mariama passed away peacefully Monday morning in Accra.

Burial is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Walewale.