Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the campaign spokesperson for former President John Mahama, has refuted media reports claiming that the John Mahama campaign team and convoy have been involved in an accident.

In a statement signed by her, she clarified that the campaign has not been called off or suspended.

Mrs Mogtari further explained that John Mahama had just finished meeting with branch and constituency executives of Yapei Kusawgu and was on his way to Daboya.

Evidence of this can be found on his social media platforms and on WoezorTV and its social media handles.

However, she did confirm that there was an accident involving a regional team that was traveling ahead of the JM campaign team convoy to the Yapei constituency.

John Mahama, she said rather stopped to assist the accident victims, who have since been transported to the hospital for treatment. The identities of those injured in the accident have not been confirmed at this time.

Meanwhile, there were earlier reports that three persons traveling with former President John Dramani Mahama on his campaign tour of the Savannah Region have been injured in an accident.

The victims, the reports said, include a TV3 Journalist, Christopher Amoako. For now, it is unclear how the accident occurred.

The three sustained varied injuries following the accident which happened at Dartotili, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region on Thursday.

The two other victims are the Savannah Regional Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress, R.A. Jelil, and one other person only identified as Samed.

The team was returning from East and North-East Gonja Districts and heading towards Yapei and Daoboya in the Central and North Gonja Districts, but could not reach their destination.

The injured have since been conveyed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital For medical attention.

The former President was pictured attending to one of the victims, Christopher Amoako of TV3, who was lying on the floor.

Mahama media car involved in accident

Mahama media car involved in accident

READ ALSO: