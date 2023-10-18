Former President John Dramani Mahama will deliver a keynote speech at the Universities Studying Slavery (USS) Conference 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The conference will focus on the theme “Slavery, Reparations, and Education: African Nova Scotia, Canada, and Beyond”.

It will provide a platform for intellectual exchange, fostering dialogue, and promoting research on the critical intersections of slavery, reparations, and education.

His participation as a keynote speaker is a testament to his unwavering commitment to addressing historical injustices and fostering equality.

It is also an affirmation of his governance experience and deep understanding of the impact of slavery on societies.

In his keynote address, Mr. Mahama will present his perspectives on the experiences and challenges faced by persons of African descent in their pursuit of justice, equality, and education.

He will draw on his rich experiences to share valuable insights into the social, economic, and political implications of slavery.

Mr Mahama will also discuss the potential solutions and systemic changes required for meaningful reparations.

While in Halifax, Mr. Mahama will hold meetings with the President of Dalhousie University, Kim Brooks, and interact with the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace, and Security.

He will also visit the Black Cultural Centre and tour Africville, a former African Nova Scotian community destroyed in the 1960s to make way for industrial development.

The former president will also share his insights and visionary leadership at a breakfast event hosted by the Black Business Initiative on “Unlocking Economic Development through Youth Entrepreneurship.”