The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama is set to address the nation tonight on the party’s position on the outcome of the 2020 election.

This comes on the back of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) declaration of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Akufo-Addo as the winner of the presidential elections.

Results the opposition has rejected and described as flawed.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi speaking at a press conference indicated the address has been scheduled for 8pm.

Mr Mahama failed in his quest to tussle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Mahama polled a total of 6,214,889 votes representing 47.36% while President Akufo-Addo won 6,730,413 representing 51.59% of the total valid votes.

At a press conference to declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election Wednesday evening [December 9, 2020], Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa said the total results did not include figures from the Techiman South.