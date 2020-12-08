Presidential Candidate of the NDC John Dramani Mahama says he has not congratulated any of his competitors ahead of the declaration of the results by the Electoral Commission.

“I want to state categorically and firmly that I have not congratulated any person and no attempt should be made to steal this election. We will resist it,” Mr. Mahama said at an emergency press conference held at the party’s campaign office Tuesday evening.

His comment follows a press release alleging that the former President has called President Akufo-Addo to concede defeat.

The release also stated that Mr. Mahama was suspending his campaign for the presidency since “the results so far did not seem to be in his favour”.

But rubbishing the claims, the flagbearer said Ghanaians have shown that they are tired of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

According to him, results accumulated so far indicate that the NDC has won in 10 out of the 16 regions adding that, “the Ghanaian people have expressed confidence in us.”

“We thank the Ghanaian people for the confidence they have expressed in us and its clear the people want a change in this country.

“The Ghanaian people are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government. We also thank the electorate for giving us a working majority in parliament. 140 seats in parliament is a majority and no attempt should be made to subvert that.

He also accused the governing party of trying to manipulate the results while stating emphatically that any attempt to rig the elections will be resisted.

“We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people”.

“But some of what is happening is unacceptable and Nana Akufo-Addo continues to show credentials that are very undemocratic.

“You cannot use the military to try and overturn results in constituencies that we have won and so we will resist any attempt to subvert the sovereign will of the people.

Mr Mahama further told the gathering that “the right thing must be done.”

“We have accumulated our results and we thank the Ghanaian people for the confidence they have in us,” he added.