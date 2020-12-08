Two persons have sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting incident at the Techiman South constituency in the Bono East Region.

The confusion is said to have erupted when supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prevented the presiding officer from declaring the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah the winner.

Reporting the incident, JoyNews’ Correspondent, Anas Sabit said the NDC had earlier announced that the party has retained the seat, therefore, it came as a surprise when the electoral officer said their opponent had won the election.

The angry supporters then started attacking the Presiding Officer by pelting stones and accusing him of rigging the election.

In an attempt to disperse the crowd, the security including the police and military fired warning shots into the air.

However, moments after the crowd had dispersed, two people were seen bleeding from gunshot wounds.

They were subsequently, rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile the severity of their wounds remain unknown