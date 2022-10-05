Former President John Mahama is in Virginia, USA to address the 500 CEO Summit organised by Liberty University, the largest Christian University in the world.

Mr Mahama will on Wednesday morning address the University Community at a Convocation Ceremony.

He will later deliver the keynote at the Opening Celebration Dinner of the 500 CEO Summit in the form of a Q & A and meet various business and student groups.

Former president John Mahama is an advocate of the African Continental Free Trade Area who has been speaking and promoting economic growth in Africa and will join other leading American and World business leaders to discuss faith, business, and leadership.

Hs is expected to push for investment and the areas that require critical business partnership on the continent, and describe to American CEOs, how to get started doing business with Africa.

Mr Mahama will on Friday, October 7, deliver a lecture on “Reforming Institutions and Strengthening Legal Frameworks: The role of African governments” at the Howard School Court Room.

The lecture will be hosted by the Georgetown and Howard Universities.