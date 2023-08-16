Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has touched on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) imposing a 10 per cent tax on betting (cash-outs) in Ghana.

According to him, they have imposed too many taxes since they resumed office in 2016 till date.

Speaking at the Avenor Park under the theme, ‘Building The Ghana We Want Together’, he said Ghanaians are tired of NPP’s ideologies, hence they want the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to rescue them in the upcoming 2024 election.

Speaking to the people, the flagbearer of the NDC said, “You have taken so much tax to the extent that you are taxing lotto.

“People who bet will have 10 per cent imposed. I have not endorsed bet, but Ghanaians are suffering and calling on us to rescue them,” he said.

Watch the video below:

MORE: